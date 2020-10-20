Next year, if things are safer and homecoming is hosted again as planned, Corrica plans to overpack for the event. It’s a must, she says, to have an ensemble of head-turning looks to take her from coronation to the step show to the football game to tailgate to the party. “You get automatic cool points,” she says about returning to the yard as an alum. “Your sunglasses sit a little different on your face. You walk around like you’ve been through some things, but you’re still here.”