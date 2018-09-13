I haven’t been as affected by this because my undergraduate education was largely paid for by scholarships, and the rest by my grandparents. I also work at a Title 1 school, and got most of my teaching licensure and masters degree paid for as a result. I haven’t had any student loan debt, so I was able to save up and buy my own place. On the flip side, I’ve been working since I was 13, and even now as a teacher I have a second job and share my condo with a roommate in order to have to not worry too much about money. I would love to give up the roommate, or the 2nd job, but I know that won’t be for a while. I know that that without all these factors it may have been harder for me to stay committed to my job.