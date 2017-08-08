A Week In Honolulu, HI, On A $53,394 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a seventh-grade teacher who makes $53,394 per year, and spends some of her paycheck this week on gummy bears from Target.
Occupation: Seventh Grade Teacher
Industry: Education
Age: 31
Location: Honolulu, HI
Salary: $53,394
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,356 after taxes, medical, union dues, and retirement are taken out. I also work a side job teaching a class for masters of education students online. I make $6,000 - $10,000 a year, but those paychecks depend on how many hours I work and when. I'm taking this summer off so I don't have any of those paychecks coming in until September. This money I split between savings, extra car payments, and travel fun, so I don't count it in my normal budget.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,400 for mortgage, taxes, and insurance on my condo. I live with a roommate who contributes $800 for rent, utilities, and other housing costs.
Car Payment: $200 a month, and I try to pay off more when I can
All Other Monthly Expenses
Electricity & Gas: $120 - $190 depending on the time of year, my AC usage, and Hawaii's fluctuating power rates
Cable & Internet: $45
Cell Phone: $40 paid to my father for my contribution to the family plan
Spotify: $10.50
Netflix: None — I share the family account.
Car Insurance: $100
YMCA Gym Membership: $47
Monthly Dog Food Shipment from Amazon: $22
Monthly Donation to Planned Parenthood: $10
Savings: Whatever is left over at the end of the month, plus money from my second job.
