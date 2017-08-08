A Week In Honolulu, HI, On A $53,394 Salary

Occupation: Seventh Grade Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 31

Location: Honolulu, HI

Salary: $53,394

Paycheck (2x/month): $1,356 after taxes, medical, union dues, and retirement are taken out. I also work a side job teaching a class for masters of education students online. I make $6,000 - $10,000 a year, but those paychecks depend on how many hours I work and when. I'm taking this summer off so I don't have any of those paychecks coming in until September. This money I split between savings, extra car payments, and travel fun, so I don't count it in my normal budget.