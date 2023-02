“Since 2019, I have made blush a central part of not only my makeup routine, but also my personality. I wrote about my love for purple blush last summer — blushes are better than ever before, and we’re all out here looking like cherubs. These Haus Labs blushes absolutely understood the assignment. I’m especially picky when it comes to a powder blush because, being a darker skin tone, some blushes just make me look like I’ve come from a ritual embalming, giving coffin chic. Not only are the blushes huge, which means you’re getting a ton of product for $38, but they are pigmented beyond belief. There’s a very, very famous peach blush with an iconic sex-related name that has never shown up on my face; Pomelo Peach is actually what that other blush claims to be. I also love that there’s a shade option for every vibe, and they’re so buildable you can really decide what you want to do for yourself and your aesthetic.