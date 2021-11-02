Here’s 15% Off Haus: The Very Cool Apéritif Brand Worth Bringing To Thanksgiving

Super Sale Alert: Using the specially secured promo code REFINERY29, you, dear readers, can score 15% off site-wide at Haus — aka the very cool purveyor of apéritif that will certainly make for impressive bring-to-Thanksgiving material. From today through November 5, the brand's aesthetically pleasing spirits crafted from all-natural ingredients (including fresh fruits, herbs, and botanicals!) will be eligible for our R29-exclusive deal. Flavor highlights include everything from Spiced Cherry to Ginger Yuzu and Grapefruit Jalapeño to New Fashioned. If you need a refresher on what the heck an "apéritif" is, then let's dive right in.
A well-known alcoholic beverage option in Europe that's still new to many Americans, apéritifs have the flavor and freshness of a cocktail with an alcohol content that's stronger than wine BUT half the amount of hard liquor. It's best served either on the rocks or paired with your favorite mixers. "Like organic food, alcohol can be made with products that come from responsible, healthy farms. It can be made through clean production practices, with organic sugar, in minimal amounts," co-founder and CEO of Haus, Helena Price Hambrech, tells R29. "Haus exists because we wanted to see an alcohol brand that actually represented the values of our generation. It didn’t exist, so we created it ourselves."
Haus offers a membership subscription so you can enjoy two bottles every month, free shipping, and more for $72. If you're not into that much commitment, don't fret: the brand also offers everything from a try-at-home sampler kit to individual bottles. Keep scrolling to read reviews from real-life Haus fans while perusing a selection of its best bottles — and don't forget to pop in promo code REFINERY29 at checkout for that limited-time discount.
Completely customizable to your tastes, you choose four of its seven flavors — from light-and-sweet Rose Rosé to spice-and-earthy Ginger Yuzu — to try out at home. Perfectly for holiday parties and dinners, the kit is sure to please everyone. I was very excited to be sent the Sampler Kit, and as soon as it arrived my roommates and I stopped everything to try them out. It was fun to try all the different flavors, pick our favorites and rate them (to satisfy any curiosities: my favorite was rose rosé and spiced cherry, and my roommates' favorites were citrus flower and also spiced cherry). It definitely brought us closer together, and we looked forward to that after-work Haus drink. Ever since we finished, I haven't stopped talking about it to all of my friends, urging them to try it too.
“
This is such a crowd-pleaser when I had some friends over for a summer dinner party. It's such a fun and festive drink. Dare I say, "healthy"? Healthy for the heart and soul! It'll be my new favorite gift to friends and clients!
Haus Reviewer
”
Missing the summer? Me too. So bring back the warm weather's light-and-sweet flavors with this must-have duo. It includes two full bottles of Rose Rosé and Citrus Flower, winners in our roommate ranking. Rose Rosé is the doesn't-taste-like-alcohol goodness that I adore, while the Citrus Flower hits a light-and-crisp flavor similar to a good-quality white wine.
“
It is a very refreshing drink. I am so glad my daughter turned me on to your delicious aperitif’s. I've only tried the two so far, but they will be in our cabinet at all times.
Haus Reviewer
”
A cherry-forward drink with just the right amount of spice and warmth, this bottle is perfect for the cozy fall weather. It features anise seeds, fragrant Tellicherry pepper, cocoa nibs, and, of course, cherry.
I'm not a spicy person; I'm very sensitive to heat of any kind in my food or drinks, and I try to avoid it at all costs. I was nervous to try it for that reason, it even has 'spiced' in the name. Luckily for me, this truly had the perfect amount of subtle spice, the warm-you-up-after-a-day-outside-in-the-snow kind of feeling. Perfect. I could not recommend this enough for any and all holiday parties.
“
By far one of the best tasting drinks I’ve had. Mixed with plain seltzer, it was a perfect refreshing drink to sip on by the campfire, and again while floating in the lake. I’m completely sold!
Haus Reviewer
”
The newest addition to the Haus family, the New Fashioned is another fall-perfect aperitif with a warm blend of cinnamon, ginger, and clove with a splash of citrus. Get that first taste on the rocks, then pair with tonic or prosecco for a refreshed drink or add some whiskey for even more depth and complexity. If you're a fan of spiced and smooth flavors, then this is definitely for you.
“
Tasty, great by itself or with a mixer. Will definitely order again. Big hit at the party.
Haus Reviewer
”
