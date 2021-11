Here’s 15% Off Haus: The Very Cool Apéritif Brand Worth Bringing To Thanksgiving

Using the specially secured promo code, you, dear readers, can scoreat Haus — aka the very cool purveyor of apéritif that will certainly make for impressive bring-to-Thanksgiving material. From today through November 5, the brand's aesthetically pleasing spirits crafted from all-natural ingredients (including fresh fruits, herbs, and botanicals !) will be eligible for our R29-exclusive deal. Flavor highlights include everything from Spiced Cherry to Ginger Yuzu and Grapefruit Jalapeño to New Fashioned. If you need a refresher on what the heck an "apéritif" is, then let's dive right in.A well-known alcoholic beverage option in Europe that's still new to many Americans, apéritifs have the flavor and freshness of a cocktail with an alcohol content that's stronger than wine BUT half the amount of hard liquor. It's best served either on the rocks or paired with your favorite mixers. "Like organic food, alcohol can be made with products that come from responsible, healthy farms. It can be made through clean production practices, with organic sugar, in minimal amounts," co-founder and CEO of Haus, Helena Price Hambrech, tells R29. "Haus exists because we wanted to see an alcohol brand that actually represented the values of our generation. It didn’t exist, so we created it ourselves."Haus offers a membership subscription so you can enjoy two bottles every month, free shipping, and more for $72. If you're not into that much commitment, don't fret: the brand also offers everything from a try-at-home sampler kit to individual bottles. Keep scrolling to read reviews from real-life Haus fans while perusing a selection of its best bottles — and don't forget to pop in promo codeat checkout for that limited-time discount.