Life is filled with highs and lows, and when you're on a downward swing, it's nice to know that your friends are there. But when a friend is in the dumps and you’re not close by to give her a hug, smile, or pat on the back, you may just end up feeling helpless, while she feels alone. Luckily, your phones can bridge the distance.
There are plenty of apps that make it possible to cheer up your favorite people from afar — from ones that allow you to send goofy pictures and videos to those you can use to order gifts. While a quick snap is a great way to say, "Hi! I'm thinking of you!" these apps go one step further — I'm not just thinking of you, you mean something to me.
In 2016, it's easier than ever to send love, laughter, and commiseration no matter how near or far you may be. Whether your friend is going through a breakup, or just needs a pick-me-up, one of these seven options will definitely do the trick.
There are plenty of apps that make it possible to cheer up your favorite people from afar — from ones that allow you to send goofy pictures and videos to those you can use to order gifts. While a quick snap is a great way to say, "Hi! I'm thinking of you!" these apps go one step further — I'm not just thinking of you, you mean something to me.
In 2016, it's easier than ever to send love, laughter, and commiseration no matter how near or far you may be. Whether your friend is going through a breakup, or just needs a pick-me-up, one of these seven options will definitely do the trick.