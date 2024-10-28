Your 2024 Halloween Horoscope By Zodiac Sign Is Here

Let the games and drama begin! This Halloween, the moon switches signs from Libra to Scorpio in the early evening. The last aspect the Libra moon makes is to Pluto, bringing out the ghouls, intense emotions and drama. As the moon swims into Scorpio, we are prone to intuitive insights and secrecy. Don't let jealousy, competitiveness or trust issues stand in the way of having a good time. The Scorpio moon brings the vibe we want to lean into: occultish and mystical. Mercury and Neptune connect on Halloween, pushing us to believe in fantasy and thinning the veil between the physical and spiritual world, so be careful if you're dealing with ghosts (both apparitions and living people from the past). The following morning, the new moon in Scorpio heightens this energy and heals us.
Aries
The scariest types of vampires aren’t the ones that come for your blood; they are the energy suckers. Leave their messages on read when they come for you with unnecessary drama. Do not give light to toxic scenarios; focus on healthy relationships. If matters escalate to an intense point, take out the metaphorical garlic wreath and use a metaphorical mirror to let them know and see how they behave. That will stop them in their tracks.
Taurus
Although you might have plans to dress up with your crush or significant other in a matching couple Halloween costume (like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Lydia and Beetlejuice), you’re longing to assert your individuality. This means that you will ditch the OG idea and use your creativity to design a daring, cool and exciting ensemble. You want to be artistically bold and make a statement. Go for it!
Gemini
More often than not, you go with the flow to keep the peace. On Halloween, you may be direct in saying what you wish to do because you’re over pleasing your squad 24/7. Setting boundaries might be challenging: The spooky holiday isn’t the best time to implement them as people are looking to have fun, but you’re taking a stand. Celebrate how you want and with whom you desire this year.
Cancer
Glam up this Halloween! Rather than dress up in a costume, treat yourself to a lovely mani-pedi and get your hair done. Being yourself and glowing up your vibe will boost your confidence and make you feel like you are giving yourself TLC. You can attend a soirée without tons of seasonal effects but if you long for Halloween glitz, consider nail art or an outfit that fits the aesthetic without going overboard.
Leo
No, you’re not basic for staying at home on the 31st. Being comfy and cozy is more important than running around town. Watch a scary movie with family and friends to get into the Halloween groove. Upgrade the atmosphere by having finger foods and cocktails on hand for the holiday, like pretzel and cheese broomsticks with a bowl of Frankenpunch. Don’t forget the quiz on horror movies to prep for the evening’s cinematic scream-a-thon.
Virgo
The most chilling and spine-tingling thing that can hurt your day is gossip. The rumor mill is chugging along, spreading misinformation. Even though it’ll be tempting to play a role in the story, consider the feelings of the parties involved. You'll be the next victim if you don’t stop people from running their mouths. And round and round you go — unless you end the situation in its tracks by confronting and exposing the truth.
Libra
Nothing is more devastating to your Venusian feelings than someone wearing the same costume as you. Whether or not your BFF intentionally stole your look, it’ll help if you do not let it consume your mind. Embrace the fashion faux pas and make light of it (even if you’re upset for a minute). Changing your attitude and laughing off the situation guarantees you’ll have a better time than if you were sulking.
Scorpio
You want to have your cake and eat it, too — and why shouldn't you? With your birthday month in full gear, you want extra attention and love from your peers, family and partner — even when you act temperamentally. Brat season is over but you’ll be able to get away with it, and everyone will give in to your whims on Halloween as long as you share a piece of the pie with others.
Sagittarius
You might accidentally double dip, inviting two guests as your date to a party. Being that you’re crushing on them and don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, the only way to handle the situation is to be 100% honest or dip out without saying goodbyes. Avoidance and gaslighting aren't ideal, even if they are a selfish quick fix to prevent your night from being ruined. Either way, an argument will occur, so pick the lesser evil.
Capricorn
Bring your coven (or group of friends) together on All Hallows’ Eve. Form a circle of protection by using salt to safeguard everyone. Then share real-life ghost stories. Telling your closest peeps about these events will help you figure out how to handle the spirits when they re-emerge. Their energy, combined with yours, guarantees safety. A few people can make a difference since the overall power can cast a form of spiritual shielding and psychic defense.
Aquarius
POV: Instead of focusing on the nuances of your situationship, spend time connecting with them one-on-one this Halloween. Whether it’s gabbing on the phone or handing out candy together, you’ll feel more comfortable and relaxed delving deeper into the relationship than pondering about it with friends. Resist the urge to be thirsty. Let them know the real you and they’ll swoon. Their toothache will be from your sweetness, not from candy.
Pisces
You're never too old to trick-or-treat. That’s right, Pisces! It would help to indulge your inner child by decorating your home with fake cobwebs and pumpkins, getting goodies from neighbors and dressing up like your favorite superhero. You may DIY the attire since your imagination and talent outranks store-bought items. Ensure you share the outfit on social media to show off your gifts.