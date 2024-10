Your 2024 Halloween Horoscope By Zodiac Sign Is Here

Let the games and drama begin! This Halloween , the moon switches signs from Libra to Scorpio in the early evening. The last aspect the Libra moon makes is to Pluto, bringing out the ghouls, intense emotions and drama. As the moon swims into Scorpio , we are prone to intuitive insights and secrecy. Don't let jealousy, competitiveness or trust issues stand in the way of having a good time. The Scorpio moon brings the vibe we want to lean into: occultish and mystical. Mercury and Neptune connect on Halloween , pushing us to believe in fantasy and thinning the veil between the physical and spiritual world, so be careful if you're dealing with ghosts (both apparitions and living people from the past). The following morning, the new moon in Scorpio heightens this energy and heals us.