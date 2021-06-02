8 Major Hair-Color Transformations To Inspire A Post-Lockdown Change

Since reopening their doors in April, London's hair salons have been fully booked, with people flocking to appointments to sort out outgrown roots, split ends, and faded color.
When it comes to innovative cuts, a handful of styles are reigning supreme right now: the shag, the mullet, and '70s-inspired curtain bangs (The Crown's Emma Corrin and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are fans). But hair color, that's a little more of a mixed bag...
From sunset-inspired copper hues and buttery blondes, to dusty pinks and face-framing highlights, post-lockdown color knows no bounds, with London's expert hair colorists whipping up all manner of bold shades to satisfy the need for major change. It makes total sense: Switching up your hair color is exciting — not to mention empowering. As everything still seems so wearisome, welcoming something fresh and different is a first step to feeling brand-new.
Whether you prefer understated shades or something more out-there, prepare to be inspired by these eight post-lockdown color transformations.