15 Items To Keep Your Resolution On Track

Whether or not you explicitly decided on a fitness-related resolution when the new year hit, the first few days of this month have undeniably given a fresh pep in our step when it comes to hitting the gym or drinking more water. But now that we're approaching mid-January, that "New Year, New You" excitement is starting to fade. After getting back into the grind at work, all of our normal back-to-reality stressors have kicked back into high gear. Once again, we're struggling to find the time for that yoga class or quick morning run (30 extra minutes of sleep is valuable, you know).



But the one thing that can always motivate us to start — and more importantly, continue — the year on a strong note is some rad workout gear. Call us crazy, but sometimes a super-cool pair of leggings or a fresh pair of kicks are all it takes to make us want to make our way to SoulCycle to show it all off. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best threads to keep you (and your resolution) on track far beyond the month of January. Click on to get motivated.