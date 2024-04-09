Both launches feel so perfect for spring. Tell me about the inspiration behind both, and why you're excited for the GXVE community to try them.

GS: “I’ve learned a lot since starting GXVE. A lot of people are intimidated by makeup and this was the inspiration; I really wanted to think about the people out there that may feel a bit scared about how to put on makeup, and I wanted to make something that was beautiful and easy. The glosses are very comfortable, shiny, and long-wearing. They have a hint of color, so it’s not overwhelming. We created a matching cheek tint, that gives you a glow that is so easy to put on. You literally cannot mess it up."