Gwen Stefani on Launching a Beauty Line in Your 50s: “It Can Be Quite Scary”

Stefani has been creating consistently since she catapulted to fame in 1995 as the frontwoman of No Doubt. Tragic Kingdom was the soundtrack to so many people’s formative years — “Spiderwebs” and “Don’t Speak” likely narrate a generation’s core memories. She’s won three Grammy awards, has launched countless fashion lines, is currently a judge on the hit television show The Voice — where she met husband Blake Shelton — and had a residency in Vegas. She’s sold over 30 million albums worldwide. And perhaps most importantly, she’s a mother to three boys. She could easily retire now at 53 with a list of accomplishments and successes as long as a CVS receipt. Instead, she’s throwing herself into her first love, beauty.