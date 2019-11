No matter where one falls on the enthusiasm spectrum, we can all agree on one thing: the time for layering up with the softest, fuzziest, and most insulating fabrics that money can buy is now — and we want to know what all of our options are before dropping coin on a pricey cashmere pullover . From smooth-to-the-touch lyocell to deep-pile shearling that will swallow you alive, we’ve laid out all of the comfiest, coziest fabrics that you can look out for this season. So settle in and prepare to snuggle up with our handy-dandy guide to cozy.