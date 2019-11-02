R29’s Entertainment & Culture Picks For November

It’s not all doom and gloom, kids. The descent into this deep dark winter may have arrived rather suddenly, but there’s joy to be had in this intermediary month before Christmas.
November brings a hell of a selection of films as we start the slog towards awards season in 2020. Over on Netflix you’ve got the likes of The King and The Irishman, but there are a couple of gems worth making the trip to the cinema for, too. Brace yourself for a couple of big TV moments as the BBC releases its long-awaited adaptation of Philip Pullman’s famous fantasy books and Channel 4 drops us back in the middle of The End of the F***ing World.
You’ll not be disappointed by this month’s music offerings either. Queen Celine Dion has an album to share and FKA twigs’ new record is finally due to drop as well. If it’s art you’re after, we’ve got offerings on various ends of the spectrum – traditional portraiture and a multisensory exhibition are both on the agenda. And no, that is not all. Here’s the best in culture and entertainment to fill your calendar over the next month.
November brings a hell of a selection of films as we start the slog towards awards season in 2020. Over on Netflix you’ve got the likes of The King and The Irishman, but there are a couple of gems worth making the trip to the cinema for, too. Brace yourself for a couple of big TV moments as the BBC releases its long-awaited adaptation of Philip Pullman’s famous fantasy books and Channel 4 drops us back in the middle of The End of the F***ing World.
You’ll not be disappointed by this month’s music offerings either. Queen Celine Dion has an album to share and FKA twigs’ new record is finally due to drop as well. If it’s art you’re after, we’ve got offerings on various ends of the spectrum – traditional portraiture and a multisensory exhibition are both on the agenda. And no, that is not all. Here’s the best in culture and entertainment to fill your calendar over the next month.