Because we know the feeling all too well, we're teaming up with GUESS to bring you not only the style inspo but also the ammo (read: a $2,000 shopping spree) to solidify your holiday looks before that nothing-to-wear panic sets in. From an embellished moto jacket you'll wear to every celebration to a metallic-gold jumpsuit that'll catch everyone's eye, these picks are instant party-starters. Enter here to win 'em for yourself, and let the merrymaking begin.