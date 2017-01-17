Think Green Makeup Is Intimidating? Think Again

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
In case you missed the big reveal, this year's Pantone color of the year is "greenery." While the hue may feel difficult to pull off on the lips or cheeks — especially compared to 2016's ultra-flattering "rose quartz" — it looks stellar on the eyes. Need proof? Check out the above video for a playful — and easy —take on the trend.
Step 1. Using an angled eyeliner brush gently apply green cream shadow (we like this emerald color) onto your lids in a cat-eye shape, stopping at your crease. Make sure to work quickly, as most cream formulas tend to set in a matter of seconds.
Step 2. Grab a precise eyeliner brush (like this one) and dot the same green pigment above your wing for a whimsical take on a traditional cat-eye.
