Have you noticed that a lot of people who embrace gray hair at a comparatively young age tend to fit a rigid mould? The look is deliberate — a chic stripe or an all-over dye job — and the effect sleek and statement-making, unencumbered by suggestions of age.
We may not like to admit it but silver privilege exists. Going gray in public before retirement age is acceptable so long as the hair is well groomed and intentional.
There is a voice in my head, still, that says I am letting the sisterhood — and my daughter — down by capitulating to a system that calculates a woman’s worth on the basis of her perceived youth and beauty. But I realise now that this attitude is a hangover from a prescriptive brand of feminism that stopped being relevant a long time ago.