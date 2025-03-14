On a bright December morning, my boyfriend and I bundled our daughter and our dog into the car and drove out to the country for a walk. It was one of those rare winter days that make you feel glad to be alive and I pulled out my phone to capture the memory. In bed that evening, my boyfriend asleep beside me, I looked at the pictures. All I could see were my greys, glittering in the sunshine. I tried to refocus my attention — on the joy on my little girl’s face, on the landscape bathed in light — but I was horrified. I looked like I had been attacked with a can of silly string. A wave of adjectives crashed over me, none of them complimentary. Straggly. Wiry. Witchy. Mad. The image of myself that I had carried for years disappeared in an instant and I lay awake into the small hours, wondering when I had grown old.