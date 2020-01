From Cardi B To Ariana Grande & Post Malone, Here’s Everyone Performing At The 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys, who might once again bless us with a riveting introductory performance. The full list of performers has been finalized and includes all your favorite queens, such as Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lizzo, H.E.R., and Ariana Grande . Grande’s attendance is notable as she cancelled last year due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she could sing, so we’re finally gonna get the performance we missed out on. Post Malone will also perform alongside rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers. Additionally, resident android goddess Janelle Monáe will be performing, so perhaps viewers are in store for Dirty Computer: the live experience