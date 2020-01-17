A Major Scandal Is Plaguing The Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards would have been Dugan's first. She joined the Academy in August after serving as chief of the nonprofit (Red). In her short tenure, Dugan began to make structural changes to addressing diversity and gender imbalance in the Recording Academy. Those changes included making the Academy's leadership 50% women and presiding over the most diverse class of Grammy nominees in the institution's history, per a December press release from the Academy. Dugan promised, in that same release, to enact recommendations from the Recording Academy Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, headed by Time's Up president and CEO Tina Tchen, that include achieving gender parity on Grammy Award nominating committees and increasing initiatives to support women producers and engineers.