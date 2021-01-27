You can catch Golde's signature groovy colorways featured all over, well, every influencer's and editor's Instagram account. After launching in 2017, the intentional wellness brand skyrocketed into the virtual carts of health enthusiasts everywhere — and for good reason. Golde's frequently sold-out products taste and feel even better than they look, which is saying a LOT because the packaging itself is enough to make anyone want to stock up. Its impressive stocklist includes everything from natural and vegan-friendly face masks to superfood powder blends and newly launched supplements that tackle bloating, stress, and hydration. If you're searching for more Black-owned businesses to show well-deserved shopping support to, then you've come to the right place. Golde was founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, a young, spicy, and health-focused Black woman setting out to craft approachable wellness goods at an affordable price point. I tried every product from the coveted lineup to find out firsthand what all the hype is about — read on for a full rundown on everything that Golde has to offer, along with the brand's wellness gems I'm most obsessed with.
With mottos like, "Our products are a celebration of superfoods to effortlessly boost your daily routine, from morning smoothies to skincare," and, "To us, self-care means feeling like your best self," it's impossible not to get sucked in. When I received my package stock full of Golde goodies, I knew I was in for a treat. (This is a brand backed by Goop and Beyonce for crying out loud! I trust their product choices like I trust my mother's fashion advice — and she's the queen of hygge aesthetics.) The brand offers everything from superfood face masks to matcha powders and even tote bags, all of which are packaged in Millennial pinks, greens, and pale oranges. And, as a six-going-on-seven-year vegan, I took note of the Meet The Founder page which states: "You can count on us for formulas that are always 100% natural and vegan-friendly, with superfood ingredients you can recognize and trust."
The first product I tried was the Matcha Tumeric Latte Blend; a mixture of 7 superfoods to support glowing skin and debloating. I added it to my coffee, I added it to my smoothies, and it was delicious — it had a sweet yet kicky flavor that blended easily with the help of the brand's whisk AND my handheld one. Out of all the latte blends (which includes an Original Tumeric Blend), my favorite had to be the Cacao Turmeric flavor; a combo packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. It's chocolatey and bittersweet, aka the perfect addition to oat and smoothie bowls in the morning. (I'm now salivating just thinking about it.)
Along with superfood products, Golde also offers super-cute tote bags and a few beauty gems. The Papaya Bright Face Mask is one of their bestselling products of all time, with awards under its belt to boot. Made from superfruits like lucuma, papaya, and sea buckthorn berry, it's packed with vitamin C that instantly leaves my skin looking brighter and more even. Fans also love the Clean Greens Face Mask; a mask that's basically a smoothie for your skin. Did I mention that they both smell like a creamy yogurt parfait? Win-win. And quick! Before they're all gone: Golde recently launched at Target with the new products I mentioned above, including Debloat, Destress, and Hydration mixable/drinkable packets of superfood deliciousness. You can also shop Golde on notable retailers like Goop, Revolve, Standard Dose, and Sephora.
The hype surrounding Golde products and its genius founder is justified. We need more Black women in the wellness space, and the fact that Trinity launched this from her one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment is already reason enough to celebrate her success. "We believe that being well should feel good. That means products that fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, not the other way around," the brand states on its site — and we couldn't agree more.
