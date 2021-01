You can catch Golde's signature groovy colorways featured all over, well, every influencer's and editor's Instagram account. After launching in 2017, the intentional wellness brand skyrocketed into the virtual carts of health enthusiasts everywhere — and for good reason. Golde's frequently sold-out products taste and feel even better than they look, which is saying a LOT because the packaging itself is enough to make anyone want to stock up. Its impressive stocklist includes everything from natural and vegan-friendly face masks to superfood powder blends and newly launched supplements that tackle bloating stress , and hydration . If you're searching for more Black-owned businesses to show well-deserved shopping support to, then you've come to the right place. Golde was founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, a young, spicy, and health-focused Black woman setting out to craft approachable wellness goods at an affordable price point. I tried every product from the coveted lineup to find out firsthand what all the hype is about — read on for a full rundown on everything that Golde has to offer, along with the brand's wellness gems I'm most obsessed with.