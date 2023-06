Rethink Cashmere For Summer — & Get An Exclusive 20% Off

At first glance, it's clear that cashmere and summer don't really go together. Well, Gobi Cashmere is here to prove us all wrong. With every single piece made from 100% raw Mongolian cashmere, Gobi is a sustainable style brand that delivers longevity and quality in its pieces. And now, you can experience that ultra-soft material — no sweaters in sight — with an R29 reader exclusive discount. Ending on June 25,with the promo code— from tank tops and vests to midi skirts and biker shorts . Don't know what to choose? Worry not, cashmere lovers, keep on scrolling to shop our top picks.