Quick Question: Is Highlighter Dead?

There was a point not too long ago where it seemed I couldn’t get away from blindingly bright, dramatically strobed cheekbones and nose bridges all over my feed. Becca Cosmetics’ Champagne Pop Shimmering Skin Perfector (IYKYK) had me in a chokehold between the years of 2014-2016, until one day…it didn’t. Slowly but surely, I asked myself if highlighter was, in fact, dead. (On one hand, if you have to ask…)
But the thing is, even if highlighter had fallen out of favor, glowy skin had not — that much was certain. “The strobing and highlighter craze perfectly aligned with the early years of beauty on social media, offering a bold, hyper-glowy complexion,” makeup artist and Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano tells Refinery29. “In truth, most people couldn’t translate these harsh strobed effects into daily life – it looked too intense.” (He’s not wrong, but also I think that may have been the point.)
“I think that highlighting has quieted down a bit on social because skincare has taken a front seat,” says MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist Michelle Clark. “It’s more about skin artistry now and seeing your natural skin shine through.” So, just as skincare has become so deeply ingrained into beauty routines and social media discourse, it seems that the consensus is Why fake glowy skin when you can have the real thing? “People will always use highlighter, but now it’s less about on top of the makeup and more about creating well-hydrated, dewy skin that radiates through,” Clark adds.
So, what exactly does “highlighter 2.0” look like?
“In my opinion, the key to modern highlighting is to ensure that the result resembles natural, glowy skin,” says Razzano. “You want your skin to take center stage, not the makeup.” (Preach!) In lieu of see-it-from-space pops of dazzling shimmer, the 2025 interpretation of a highlighted complexion calls for naturally glowy skin that looks lit from within. “Using the correct formulas and techniques for your skin type will allow you to create a natural-looking finish,” Razzano says. “My favorite way to highlight the skin now is by focusing on skin prep to create a glowy complexion,” explains Clark, who also recommends massaging the face during this step to boost circulation and revive your complexion before a drop of makeup hits your face. “When it comes to modern highlighting, I like to use serums, oils or cream products under and over complexion products to create a seamless highlight,” she says.
What products work best for a modern highlight?
According to Razzano, the most important thing to keep in mind when highlighting is actually your skin type — and here’s why: “This is often overlooked by many, but it is the key to success: If someone has dry to normal skin, I’ll use a deeply hydrating moisturizer like Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream to prep because I want to achieve radiant skin through quality, long-lasting hydration, followed by Saie Glowy Super Gel all over the face to give a beautiful glow and radiance.” For the combination or oily girlies, Razzano suggests a “strategic” approach to highlighting. “This skin type will get a natural glow from oil production, so targeting specific areas is better here, since ‘all over glow’ would likely end up with an excessively shiny T-zone,” he explains. “I would likely use a lightweight moisturizer like Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice to prep the skin with hydration that won’t add additional oil or shine to the face, then create radiance on targeted areas using a soft luminizer like Milk Makeup’s Dewy Cream Highlighter Stick for a beautiful, natural look that melts into the skin.”
Clark also leans heavily into skin prep, adding a mist to both prep and set skin. “I never start makeup with dry skin — I use MAC Fix + Magic Radiance to mist the skin with a nourishing dose of Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid,” says Clark. “With it still damp, I will go in with few pumps of MAC Hyper Real Serumizer. These steps work together to create a smooth, glowy canvas for foundation and concealer.” With a dewy base, Clark then recommends “MAC’s glow duo” (the brand’s Studio Radiance Foundation and Studio Radiance Luminous Lift Concealer) to create highlighted skin using not highlighter, but strategically placed foundation and concealer. “I start with a single pump of foundation and create a veil of coverage all over the skin, then I go in specific areas — like the under eyes, around the nose and chin — to give a bit more coverage and luminosity.” Last step? “The final piece to a modern highlighted complexion is to take a pump of Serumizer and tap it on top of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid’s bow.” And voilà, naturally luminous skin that doesn’t look like a full face of glam — because as it turns out, the best highlighter is the one you don’t even see.
