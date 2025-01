Quick Question: Is Highlighter Dead?

Clark also leans heavily into skin prep, adding a mist to both prep and set skin. “I never start makeup with dry skin — I use MAC Fix + Magic Radiance to mist the skin with a nourishing dose of Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid,” says Clark. “With it still damp, I will go in with few pumps of MAC Hyper Real Serumizer . These steps work together to create a smooth, glowy canvas for foundation and concealer.” With a dewy base, Clark then recommends “MAC’s glow duo” (the brand’s Studio Radiance Foundation and Studio Radiance Luminous Lift Concealer ) to create highlighted skin using not highlighter, but strategically placed foundation and concealer. “I start with a single pump of foundation and create a veil of coverage all over the skin, then I go in specific areas — like the under eyes, around the nose and chin — to give a bit more coverage and luminosity.” Last step? “The final piece to a modern highlighted complexion is to take a pump of Serumizer and tap it on top of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid’s bow.” And voilà, naturally luminous skin that doesn’t look like a full face of glam — because as it turns out, the best highlighter is the one you don’t even see.