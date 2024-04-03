This Beauty Pie Serum Made My Skin Glow Despite Barely Any Sleep

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I am one of those people that really need their beauty rest. Whenever I start running low on sleep, it immediately starts to show on my skin — through dark under eye circles, a duller complexion and dry skin. There’s usually some oily texture and acne break outs thrown in for good measure, too. The obvious answer to this is getting more shut-eye, but as we all know, sometimes that’s simply not realistic. Thankfully, I was able to keep these issues at bay with Beauty Pie’s Youthbomb Radiance Concentrate to get my skin through my recent “struggle bus era”.
For a bit of context, I was averaging three to four hours of sleep every night last month due to a variety of factors: A close family member had a health emergency and I was dealing with some work-related stress while trying to stay on top of increased family duties. There was also a few pre-planned trips thrown into the mix, where my skin was subjected to temperatures that ranged from 32°F to 86°F. It was a risky time to switch up my skincare routine, but turning to this serum actually ended up being a great decision.
Keep reading to find out how this bestselling concentrate can help you achieve dewy and radiant skin as the weather transitions from spring to summer.
I’ve been aware of Beauty Pie for quite some time now and previously had a positive experience with another product in its Youthbomb skincare range. My dry skin was alleviated by the Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream, even though I wasn’t initially sold on the rich and sticky texture (you can read my honest Beauty Pie review here).
The pricing model also takes a bit of getting used to: This serum retails for $185 for non-members, but if you invest in a Beauty Pie membership — which costs $10 per month or $59 annually — you can purchase this serum for $49, and receive a membership discount on other products.
Despite being in the same collection, this concentrate falls on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of texture: It’s quite watery and lightweight, and absorbs into my skin in the blink of an eye.
Just two pumps is more than enough to cover my entire face and neck, and the brand recommends using for both day and night (for daytime application, do remember to top up with your favorite sunscreen). One thing I must caveat about the serum: It doesn’t contain any artificial fragrances, and personally, I was a bit put off by the slightly yeasty smell. This is likely due to an oat-derived molecule ingredient, which helps with tightening the skin.
After using the serum for four weeks during mornings and nights, I was more than willing to overlook this minor qualm. I was thoroughly impressed by how much smoother my skin felt after layering on this barely-there serum. Thanks to how quickly it absorbs and hydrates my skin, I could simplify my skincare routine and just wear it with my favorite moisturizer, skipping any toners and face oils.
The formula contains a blend of 15 active ingredients, including synthetic hexapeptides — essentially skin-strengthening proteins — which boast antioxidant properties. They protect skin against dulling environmental factors such as pollution and brighten up your skin tone. If you’ve read about peptides, you might be familiar with their endless powers. This ingredient effectively signals your skin cells to produce more collagen. Beauty Pie also says that this serum helps to minimize hyperpigmentation.
Here’s an anecdote might be helpful to illustrate how well this serum has worked: About 12 days into using it, I had to pull an all-nighter to figure out some family stuff and was awake until I met my friends for an early breakfast the next morning. No one suspected that I had barely any sleep and complimented how great my skin looked. In fact, I received a DM about how “refreshed and happy” I looked when I uploaded a selfie later that day.
That type of endorsement — when my skin would normally look so tired and haggard after a lack of rest — has made the serum totally worth its price tag, in my opinion. If you are willing to overlook the slightly unusual beer-like scent, this product is the next best thing after getting a good night’s sleep.