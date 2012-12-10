We can’t get enough of international beauty company GLOSSYBOX. A curated box of the latest beauty must-haves delivered right to our doors every month? Yes. Please. So, with the holidays right around the corner (and a growing gift list of beauty addicts), we teamed up with the raved-about brand to offer you the ultimate, R29-curated glitz box packed with everything you (and you friends) need to shine this holiday season.
The best part? Unlike all those wrapped goodies under the tree, you don’t have to wait to find out what super-luxe surprises await. Click through to get all the deets on every product we've chosen, then start checking off your lucky giftees — you can snap up as many of these extra-special gift boxes as you can handle right here on Tinseltown.