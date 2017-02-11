When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
After years of sticky formulas and tacky mid-2000s colors, lip gloss has acquired a pretty bad rap. The shiny finish, however, has gotten a major revamp in the past year — it's cooler and edgier than ever. Rather than slicking it onto bare lips, we prefer layering the gloss over deep, vampy hues. The result is a megawatt, lacquered effect, like in the video above. Check out the step-by-step below.
Step 1.Using a small lip brush, apply a dark brown lipstick all over lips.
Step 2. Using a flat eyeshadow brush, apply a clear gloss all over your lips. (We love this one from Maybelline.)
Step 3. Pair the look with fresh, bronzed skin and minimal eye makeup.
