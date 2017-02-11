Story from Makeup

It’s Time To Make Lip Gloss Cool Again

Mi-Anne Chan
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
After years of sticky formulas and tacky mid-2000s colors, lip gloss has acquired a pretty bad rap. The shiny finish, however, has gotten a major revamp in the past year — it's cooler and edgier than ever. Rather than slicking it onto bare lips, we prefer layering the gloss over deep, vampy hues. The result is a megawatt, lacquered effect, like in the video above. Check out the step-by-step below.
Advertisement
Step 1.Using a small lip brush, apply a dark brown lipstick all over lips.
Step 2. Using a flat eyeshadow brush, apply a clear gloss all over your lips. (We love this one from Maybelline.)
Step 3. Pair the look with fresh, bronzed skin and minimal eye makeup.
Like what you see? Follow Short Cuts on Facebook for more videos.
Advertisement

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series