How To Wear Glitter This Holiday Season Without Looking Like Everyone Else

It's truly too bad that glitter, sequins, and all things shiny are generally reserved for the holiday season — if we had it our way, we'd dress for a festive dance floor year-round. But at the same time, we get it: The thing with max shine is that it's far too easy to go overboard.
Luckily, these offerings from Macy's hit the sweet spot: allowing the wearer to be seen without looking like too much — or getting lost in a sea of similarly sparkly partygoers. You might've caught them on our weekly IG Stories series Shopping Wednesdays, but we like these light-catching clothing and accessories so much that we're giving them another shoutout here.