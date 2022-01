Next up, I tried the Virgo lash on a day I was wearing glasses. (In my first try-on, I was wearing contacts.) In the interest of switching things up, I tried the brush-on liquid liner to see if there was a noticeable difference in wearability and ease of removal. The brush-on formula definitely requires a steadier hand, so keep that in mind if you're not a whiz with liquid liner. (It was, however, significantly easier to remove — which gets many extra points in my book.) But back to the main event: While the Livin' lashes gave more of a subtle, wispy effect, Virgo was more of a round strip, which creates an overall appearance of more voluminous lashes. TBH, I thought they were a little much at first (for me, not in general), but with my glasses on? Fully obsessed. Last up, I tried the Honey half lashes . These were by far the most subtle of the group, which I loved. Not to mention, they were slightly easier to apply since I only had to fit them onto the outer half of my eye. With all three styles, I probably wore them for around five hours, but Glamnetic says the lash-and-liner combo can hold up to 10 hours.