But Hannah and Adam eventually found each other again. (After she gave herself an ill-advised haircut, just like yours truly.) And similarly, I found myself in the arms of yet another Adam archetype. Thankfully, this was season three, and Ron* was my actual boyfriend. But he had his own set of hangups, just like season three Adam. He didn’t like my friends all that much, and wasn’t afraid to tell me so. And when I got a new job with a big raise and began to spend my money freely, he took issue, which led to our mini-breakup. He wasn’t my boyfriend, but we were still kind of seeing each other, in the same way Hannah was kind of seeing Adam when she went to Iowa. One day, I came home to see him, and he told me he’d been sleeping with another girl — hello, Mimi Rose Howard. So while I didn’t hole up in our shared apartment, things did end with Ron in an explosive fashion.