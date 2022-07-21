Calling all athleisure and tennis-core enthusiasts! Girlfriend Collective has released a brand new collection unlike anything we've seen from the brand. Its first-ever tennis line is full of retro-chic pieces in throwback shades and preppy silhouettes. The mix-and-match-friendly set is ready for the country club, both on and off the courts, or to be worn as part of your daily workout attire. And, like all of GC's covetable wares, everything is size-inclusive and made from recyclable materials.
The Racket Collection has 15 pieces ranging from $14 to $128 and includes sports bras, dresses, a windbreaker, and vintage-inspired accessories like a visor and sweatbands. Most pieces run from XXS-6XL, though some sizes are already in low stock. While the pieces are great for channeling your inners Williams sister, they are performance-focused as well. The workout skirts and dresses have shorts underneath, complete with pockets for storing your spare ball. A few pieces are also SPF-rated for added sun protection during long practice sessions on the court. And we can never overlook the form-meets-function appeal of a handy sweatband.
If you’re not prepping for your next doubles match, there's still lots to like about this new release. The line features the brand’s best-selling performance technical fabrics with a retro piping design detail that is a fresh take on the label’s signature one-tone design. Since most pieces are also updates on existing cuts and fits from the brand, you can also work them seamlessly into your existing workout closet. Before you check out the full collection, peruse a few of our favorites below. Game, set, match.
