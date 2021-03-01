If You Live In Your Leggings, Here’s How To Make Athleisure Exciting Again

In the era of quarantine, during which most of our activities happen on the couch — whether we're in Zoom meetings or, let's be honest, scrolling through TikTok for three hours — comfortable clothing has never been more integral to our lives. We've traded in our workwear for nap dresses and restricting denim for functional leggings. But after nearly a year of making athleisure our uniform of choice, we're in desperate need of a revamp. It's time to find a way to stay comfortable (and ready for that mid-day yoga YouTube video) without forgoing style.