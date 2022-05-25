The new stretch woven collection is made from recycled polyester and spandex to give just a bit of stretch for the ultimate comfort and ease as you move through your day. The launch consists of five styles in three universally liked colorways: black, dark olive, and varsity (similar to a cobalt blue). The pieces in the collection include a short-sleeved button-up jumpsuit, a sleeveless button-up romper, everyday shorts, tapered joggers, and a wrap skort. As always, each style is available in an inclusive range of sizes — from XXS to 6XL. Read on to get all the details about each piece from Girlfriend Collective's latest drop.