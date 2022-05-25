Girlfriend Collective’s wide range of size-inclusive activewear and lifestyle clothing has been a favorite of R29 for some time. If you are as obsessed with its well-designed pieces as we are on the Shopping team, you’re in luck: The sustainable clothing label just launched a stretch woven collection that's easy, breezy, and summer-ready. Each piece is crafted from a new custom fabric that's lightweight and airy — perfect for the soon-to-be scorching temps.
The new stretch woven collection is made from recycled polyester and spandex to give just a bit of stretch for the ultimate comfort and ease as you move through your day. The launch consists of five styles in three universally liked colorways: black, dark olive, and varsity (similar to a cobalt blue). The pieces in the collection include a short-sleeved button-up jumpsuit, a sleeveless button-up romper, everyday shorts, tapered joggers, and a wrap skort. As always, each style is available in an inclusive range of sizes — from XXS to 6XL. Read on to get all the details about each piece from Girlfriend Collective's latest drop.
The stretch-woven jumpsuit has a collar and a bit of a cinched waist, and the sleeves help you feel covered up while giving you space to breathe. It is perfect as a summer workwear piece that won't leave you sweating bullets. Pair it with heels and a blazer for fancier days in the office.
With a handy adjustable cinch waist, the romper is like the jumpsuit but with less coverage. It's an ideal option when you want to look put together but not like you tried too hard, whether you're going to the farmers market or on a museum date.
There's nothing more Y2K than a mini skirt, but GF decided to do us all a solid and add shorts. Now bike riding and sitting crisscross applesauce in the grass are all but possible while giving off all the cutesy vibes.
If the sun is out, legs are out because it's shorts season baby. These have a little length to them, so you won't have to worry about the coverage situation. Plus, they come with a nice drawstring for adjustability.
Who doesn't love a good pair of joggers? These are like fancier sweatpants that are summer-weight. Out of every piece in the collection, this one will go most easily from work to workout.
