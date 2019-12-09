What To Get The Writer In Your Life This Holiday Season

The writer in your life is excited for the holiday season. I say this on good authority, as I am the writer in a few people’s lives. But what does the writer in your life want as a gift, aside from the obvious: a six-figure publishing deal and a desk like Danielle Steel’s?
Picture this writer in your mind, their habits and their dreams. Is your friend looking to finish a novel — or start one? Are they constantly scribbling away in tiny notebooks? Could their bookshelf use a little plumping?
We’ve gathered a mix of gifts, ranging from practical to whimsical. Some will help enable the day-to-day writing grind. Others will inspire creativity, either through prompts or incredible language. And sometimes, a writer just needs a head massage.
In lieu of a publication deal, here’s what to get your writer friend.