Story from Gift Guides

What To Get The Writer In Your Life This Holiday Season

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
The writer in your life is excited for the holiday season. I say this on good authority, as I am the writer in a few people’s lives. But what does the writer in your life want as a gift, aside from the obvious: a six-figure publishing deal and a desk like Danielle Steel’s
Picture this writer in your mind, their habits and their dreams. Is your friend looking to finish a novel — or start one? Are they constantly scribbling away in tiny notebooks? Could their bookshelf use a little plumping? 
We’ve gathered a mix of gifts, ranging from practical to whimsical. Some will help enable the day-to-day writing grind. Others will inspire creativity, either through prompts or incredible language. And sometimes, a writer just needs a head massage. 
In lieu of a publication deal, here’s what to get your writer friend.

More from Books & Art

R29 Original Series