10 Gifts That Will Render Your Film-Loving Friends Speechless

Got any movie-loving friends or family? It's difficult to find the perfect gifts for movie lovers who seemingly have it all. In the days of infinite streaming platforms, it can seem like there's not much to actually gift a movie lover when seemingly every ever made movie is a click away. But there's still a way to celebrate your favorite cinephile on theme. The trick is finding the clever gifts about movies that will complement their hours of movie-watching. (Of course, a really luxe box set never goes out of style, either.) Whether they're aspiring film buffs, superfans of a specific classic, or somewhere in between, we've done all the work to find the best-of-the-best cinematic gifts to give this holiday season. Keep scrolling to check one more person off your gift-giving list. Oh, and don't forget to add to cart.
Your film-loving friend will be sure to love this poster's challenge. The scratch-off poster lets you track progress as you watch 100 of the best movies of all time. Even the biggest film nerd is going to have a few blind spots. It's also well-reviewed—345 happy customers boast their excitement as get to check these critically-acclaimed movies off their bucket list.
This is a mash-up we weren't expecting, but nevertheless love: tarot and iconic films. And it's a surprisingly perfect combo since tarot's Major Arcana already tells the hero's journey story that so many films are based on. Plus, the deck will be easy to read for any movie-obsessed Tarot beginners.
If they don't just love movies, but they're also interested in screenwriting, filmmaking, directing, or editing, then nothing could be better than a Masterclass subscription. Iconic classes include Creativity and Film by David Lynch, Directing by Ron Howard, and more.
Whether your friend group consists of casual moviegoers or bonafide film experts, this card game is party-ready for all. It includes three ways to play with varying difficulty and, of course, the opportunity to remix the rules and create your own version.
Nothing speaks truer to a film fan's heart than their favorite movie's script. You can find several ready-to-ship screenplays, shooting scripts, or annotated special edition books all about their favorite film, making it the perfect gift.
This isn't just any ol' Blu-ray. This is The Criterion Collection. It's a big deal, with its super special edition packaging, extra-long bonus features, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, film restoration, and more. Whichever movie you pick, your giftee is sure to be over the moon.
Who said you can't carry your comfort movie everywhere you go? Give this super-cute mini version of their favorite movie (or movies!) as a stocking stuffer. Choose from over 60 titles, or even request a custom one if your recipient's favorite flick isn't represented.
Let's admit it, sometimes our favorite movies have less-than-aesthetically pleasing posters. Gift this super-creative, beautifully-done alternative version poster of your giftee's favorite film to decorate their wall. Trust us, they'll be sure to love it.
If a more luxurious gift is needed, look no further than the world of prop replicas. From Iron Man's mask to functioning lightsabers from Star Wars, there's sure to be something from giftee's favorite franchise.
If all else fails and you're running around last minute, you can never go wrong with a lego set. With so many to choose from with varying price points, your giftee will enjoy any set from their favorite film, no matter their age.
