When it comes to gifts, adults are surprisingly easy to please. Get them a fancy cheese board or a cozy robe, and they're set for the season. But, children...children are trickier. There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to picking out the perfect present for the kids on your holiday list. You can't buy a 5-year-old girl the same thing as her 10-year-old brother. The difference between ages is vast, and often inscrutable. And, it becomes even more apparent this time of year, when you're trying to decipher exactly what those lil' tykes want — especially if their parents forgot to share their letters to Santa.
Sure, you can make some sweeping generalizations: For example, kids these days seem to really love Frozen. But, unless you want to build a snowman and break into song, there might not be much there for you. Luckily, we've tracked down 18 gifts sure to please children and adults alike. From teeny-tiny cheetah slippers for your brother's baby to glittery accessories for your pre-teen tutoring charge, cross all those younglings off your list — without setting foot in a toy store.