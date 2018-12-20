Steps to winning a book-lover's heart: Bring them to a bookstore and actually listen to their book recommendations. Encourage them to accumulate more paperbacks they don't necessarily "need," because wanting is enough. Finally, surround her with items that will make her bookish life just a bit more glamorous.
As any self-identified bookworm can tell you, physical books are only part of the madness. Book-lovers also like surrounding themselves by all things bookish, from themed mugs to books about books.
So, if there's a book-worm in your life this holiday season, we're about to streamline your shopping process. We've rounded up the book-themed gifts that any Hermione Granger aspirants will be overjoyed to receive.