What’s On Georgia May Jagger’s Holiday Wish List

When it comes to holiday gift-giving, model/entrepreneur Georgia May Jagger is attempting something different this year: staying chill.
“I’m trying to start my mother’s approach, which is to buy things all year [round] when you see something someone will like. Then, you’re not in a mad rush,” Jagger, who’s the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall, tells Refinery29 over email. “I try to think about something they would not buy for themselves, but that they would want. It’s harder with some people than others. If I can’t really think of anything, I try to make something — I make miniature sculptures, so I make those for people who I am very close with. I think a successful gift is not about spending a lot of money, it’s about making someone feel something unexpected.”
As a new mom, Jagger has been relishing in getting baby gifts (“It’s so cute to see all the wonderful tiny clothes that people have picked out.”) But she also has beauty on the brain, having brought her plant-powered organic skincare line, May Botanicals, to the U.S. earlier this year. So, we asked Jagger to share the most covetable beauty products on her holiday wish list — for both giving and receiving. Read on to discover her top picks.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
“I recently became obsessed again with this lipstick. I love the cool tone and that it’s more like a balm. And it looks great on everyone.”
Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle
May Botanicals Kelp! Seaweed Sheet Mask Set of 4
“The Kelp! sheet mask from my brand is actually made of 100% kelp and infused with a collagen boosting serum. The sachets are so great for travel and stocking fillers.”
May Botanicals Golden Hour Face Oil
“My new face oil is amazing for winter. It’s infused with rosehip, chamomile, and carrot oils that really make your skin glow. It’s great to add to your moisturizer or use on its own.”
Isamaya x FaceGym Sculpt 01
“Isamaya [Ffrench] is so clever, and I absolutely love a face sculpting tool. I’ve been using this one every morning with the May Botanicals face oil. I really want to try the body sculpting tool she made as well.”
Slip Lovely Lashes Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask
“I love an eye mask — they’re so good for traveling and at-home use. I love gifting these cute silk ones.”
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
“With a newborn at home, we have been doing a lot of hand-washing, and this is my favorite one to use at the moment.”
Call It By Your Name Large Padded Paisley-Print Cotton Cosmetics Case
“I always find that cosmetics bags are never big enough for all of the things you need to put in them. This one is amazing, as it actually fits it all."
Bleach London Purple Reincarnation Shampoo and Mask
“I’ve recently gone back to blonde, and this duo keeps my hair toned and healthy, reducing breakage.”
