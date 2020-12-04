Grey’s Anatomy’s Latest Back-From-The-Dead Character Gives You A Reason To Hope

George is hinting that no matter how much Meredith may want to believe her kids will “move through” losing her, they probably won’t. They will probably carry it. For that reason alone, she should fight to live. Plus, George points out how much he misses dancing, laughing, eating, and the “crunch of cereal” straight from the box. All of these big and small details, to George, are reason enough for Meredith to return to the land of the living. If anyone could convince Meredith of such hard work, it’s George. As Meredith tells him, his fatal sacrifice so many years earlier “changed her life” permanently. “Because you went all-in for everybody. Your friends, your family, a woman at the bus stop! You think that didn’t somehow effect me?” she admits.

