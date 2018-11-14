For your second look, you brought us to a rooftop, which represents your present. Why is this spot meaningful to you?

"Honestly, one thing I found that helped me a lot with writing in the summer was getting out of my room, going on top of my roof, seeing the skyline and the train that's right there, and just writing. It’s a place where I can play my music loud and no one’s up there to hear me. It’s an open stage, no roof above my head, and it gave me a lot of clarity and a lot of room. It really helped me create. One of my songs is called 'This is My Story' or 'The Never Ending Story,' which is about Bushwick. That song was written on my roof."