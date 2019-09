The 10 Best Buys At Gap Right Now

Curious to see what's tempting us right now? To start, pretty much everything from Gap 's latest release, which is brimming with bright rainbow stripes, shiny electric-blue outerwear, and velvety staples we can't wait to work into our daily uniform. From a ribbed sweaterdress that plays up our favorite pink and red hues to a star-printed metallic clutch you can tote around to parties or put to good use as a makeup bag, these affordable essentials are equal parts fun and cozy. See for yourself with the 10 picks ahead.