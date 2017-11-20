The 10 Best Buys At Gap Right Now

Between fast-approaching company holiday parties, end-of-year vacations, and NYE festivities, there are plenty of reasons to embrace shopping this time of year. Couple that with the influx of velvet-covered everything, metallic statement makers, and pom-fringe accents hitting our favorite stores, and it's easy to see why we'd rather drop some serious dolla' bills on a new wardrobe than squirrel away our funds for later.