The 10 Best Buys At Gap Right Now

Between fast-approaching company holiday parties, end-of-year vacations, and NYE festivities, there are plenty of reasons to embrace shopping this time of year. Couple that with the influx of velvet-covered everything, metallic statement makers, and pom-fringe accents hitting our favorite stores, and it's easy to see why we'd rather drop some serious dolla' bills on a new wardrobe than squirrel away our funds for later.
Curious to see what's tempting us right now? To start, pretty much everything from Gap's latest release, which is brimming with bright rainbow stripes, shiny electric-blue outerwear, and velvety staples we can't wait to work into our daily uniform. From a ribbed sweaterdress that plays up our favorite pink and red hues to a star-printed metallic clutch you can tote around to parties or put to good use as a makeup bag, these affordable essentials are equal parts fun and cozy. See for yourself with the 10 picks ahead.