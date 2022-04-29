Gabi Gregg’s New Fashion To Figure Collab Is Plus-Size Fashion Heaven

If you are a plus-size fashion lover, then odds are you know about Gabi Gregg (or @gabifresh, to her almost 900,000 Instagram followers). Not only has the self-described “OG fat girl” been serving looks online for over a decade, she’s also one of the very first influencers to ever get into the brand collaboration game. From designing legendary swimsuits to creating stylish and highly-coveted plus-size clothing collections, there are very few sartorial seas where the fashion maven hasn’t dipped her toes. If you haven’t gotten a chance to try any of her designs, now’s your chance: In partnership with longtime collaborator Fashion to Figure, Gregg has created a head-turning lineup of vibrant warm-weather pieces, perfect for laying on a bed of spring blooms and vacationing beachside.
Advertisement
The new Gabi Fresh x FTF collection will suit any clothing affinity, whether you’re into color blocking, mixing and matching patterns, or going fully monochromatic. Collection highlights include a juicy orange off-the-shoulder gown, a lime green cut-out dress, and a groovy denim jumpsuit with bell bottoms. I've dug through the offerings and highlighted some of my favorite looks, so scroll on to shop these beautiful pieces catering to sizes XL - 4X. Although the collection just launched, make sure to snag come color-filled goodies while you can. Some good things, unfortunately, come to an end, and this collection is bound to sell out.
Ashlee Linen Set,
$179.85 $134.88
If, on Wednesdays, you wear pink, then this is the outfit for you. The soft bubblegum-hued look from Gregg’s new drop is what monochrome-dressing dreams are made of. If you've been dying to experience the world of HTT color, this set is a great way to test-drive the trend. Solid linen pieces are also perfect for mixing and matching outfits in the warmer months.
Everette Cut Out Midi Dress,
$89.95 $67.46
This lime green dream of a dress has a simple yet impactful silhouette. The stretchy, ribbed fabric contours the body beautifully, and let's not forget the main act — the midriff cut-out. This sliver of missing fabric provides the ultimate peekaboo. (Showing off my midsection makes me feel sexy in a low-key kinda way.) This will be your go-to daytime party frock. For cooler spring days, add an oversized button-down top.
Advertisement
Camryn O-Ring Waist Maxi Dress,
$129.95 $97.46
This juicy orange dress combines all our favorite warm-weather trends — the “cold” shoulders, torso cutouts, and tiered skirt — into one impressive, flowy frock. The vibrant citrus-y hue screams tropical beach vacation, big floppy sun hat included. If you’re planning some days in the sand, grab this maxi for your getaway.
Mariah Denim Jumpsuit, $
119.95 $89.96
This jumpsuit has got us feeling groovy in the best way. Not only are bodacious flared bottoms out of this world, but we also love the short sleeves, curve-friendly silhouette, and adjustable zipper. Wear this deep blue beauty with or without a belt depending on your styling preferences.
Jeanette Puff Sleeve Crop Top & Leia Faux Wrap Fringe Skirt,
$129.90 $97.42
*Pieces Sold Separately*
This is THEE special occasion look. If you are celebrating a birthday or throwing a bash worth of honey hues, the cute puffed-sleeved crop top and fringe skirt combo will help you ring in the party. For a more casual vibe, pair the cropped top with your favorite pair of baggy jeans and chunky sandals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.