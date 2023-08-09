ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

6 Summer-Friendly Denim Styles That Are Up To 50% Off

Mercedes Viera
Sometimes denim gets a bad reputationespecially during the summer months. Cheaply made jeans can be uncomfortable, scratchy, and unflattering, but G-Star Raw Denim is the exact opposite. The brand lives and breathes denim, whether it's with the sustainable materials used or the unique styles designed — if you want high-quality denim, G-Star Raw is where to go. Plus, for a limited time, we get to experience it first-hand at a crazy discount. With no promo code, get up to 50% off select styles. Keep on reading to see our favorite 50%-off picks, from Bermuda overalls to boyfriend jeans.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Short Bib Overall, $250 $125

Shop This
G-Star
Short Bib Overall
$125.00$250.00
G-Star
The Bermuda-shorts-overalls combo you've been dreaming of is finally here. G-Star's Short Bib Overalls feature an oversized fit, a medium fade-in shade, and recycled denim material, which makes them the ultimate closet staple.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Arc 3D Boyfriend Jeans, $210 $105

The Arc 3D Boyfriend Jeans are truly genderless, with their slightly low crotch, regular fit at the hips, spacious thighs, and tighter fit around the ankle. Plus, they're made from sustainably recycled denim and environmentally friendly dyes.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Type 89 Bermuda Shorts, $140 $70

Shop This
G-Star
Type 89 Bermuda Shorts
$70.00$140.00
G-Star
The Type 89 Bermuda shorts are a comfortable, oversized knee-length pair of shorts in a faded, already-worn shade of gray with raw hems — giving the shorts a total DIY vibe.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Kate Boyfriend Jeans, $180 $90

Shop This
G-Star
Kate Boyfriend Jeans
$90.00$180.00
G-Star
Everyone needs a classy pair of black jeans in their closet, and the Kate Boyfriend Jeans are it. They feature a low waist, a balanced relaxed fit without any bagginess, and a stretchy denim material.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lynton Shorts, $110 $55

Shop This
G-Star
Lynton Shorts
$55.00$110.00
G-Star
A pair of high-waisted, relaxed indigo shorts is a summer classic, and G-Star gives the Lynton Shorts unique flair with a shoelace drawstring. We recommend pairing them with an oversized tee and sneakers or a tiny top and heels.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Boiler Suit, $260 $130

Shop This
G-Star
Boiler Suit
$130.00$260.00
G-Star
Calling all lazy fashion lovers, this jumpsuit was meant for us. Made from lightweight yet sturdy dark blue denim, G-Star's Boiler Suit features a relaxed fit, snap buttons, and a drawstring waist.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT