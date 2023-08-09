6 Summer-Friendly Denim Styles That Are Up To 50% Off

Sometimes denim gets a bad reputation — especially during the summer months. Cheaply made jeans can be uncomfortable, scratchy, and unflattering, but G-Star Raw Denim is the exact opposite. The brand lives and breathes denim, whether it's with the sustainable materials used or the unique styles designed — if you want high-quality denim, G-Star Raw is where to go. Plus, for a limited time, we get to experience it first-hand at a crazy discount. With no promo code, get up to 50% off select styles. Keep on reading to see our favorite 50%-off picks, from Bermuda overalls to boyfriend jeans.
The Bermuda-shorts-overalls combo you've been dreaming of is finally here. G-Star's Short Bib Overalls feature an oversized fit, a medium fade-in shade, and recycled denim material, which makes them the ultimate closet staple.
The Arc 3D Boyfriend Jeans are truly genderless, with their slightly low crotch, regular fit at the hips, spacious thighs, and tighter fit around the ankle. Plus, they're made from sustainably recycled denim and environmentally friendly dyes.
The Type 89 Bermuda shorts are a comfortable, oversized knee-length pair of shorts in a faded, already-worn shade of gray with raw hems — giving the shorts a total DIY vibe.
Everyone needs a classy pair of black jeans in their closet, and the Kate Boyfriend Jeans are it. They feature a low waist, a balanced relaxed fit without any bagginess, and a stretchy denim material.
A pair of high-waisted, relaxed indigo shorts is a summer classic, and G-Star gives the Lynton Shorts unique flair with a shoelace drawstring. We recommend pairing them with an oversized tee and sneakers or a tiny top and heels.
Calling all lazy fashion lovers, this jumpsuit was meant for us. Made from lightweight yet sturdy dark blue denim, G-Star's Boiler Suit features a relaxed fit, snap buttons, and a drawstring waist.
