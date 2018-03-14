If the spring runway shows were any indication — with their parade of bolo ties, bandanas, fringe, big buckles, extreme button-ups, and yay-high cowboy boots — fashion is decidedly journeying into the Wild Wild West this season. Yep, it's true: The Western trend is back, but this time, it’s more refined than it’s ever been.
Although some may argue that rodeo-inspired looks have always dominated music festivals, this season is all about adapting that cowgirl aesthetic to the streets. Fashion girls are seeking a more utilitarian and structured approach to modest dressing for the upcoming months, and luckily, there are myriad ways to giddy up in a cool, contemporary way.
For starters, we’re taking cues from leather accessories purveyor Frye. The heritage brand has pointed booties accented with silver hardware, luxe desert-toned bags, studded strap heels that are anything but dainty, and way more. Wrangle in these tough wares, and rock them with your favorite denim-on-denim ensemble or frilly prairie dress. You’ll be well on your way — westward, naturally.