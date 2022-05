A Beauty YouTuber’s 3-Step Routine For Defined & Bouncy Curls

When it comes to curls, YouTuber and content creator Chloe Homan knows how to chat. Known by her online moniker Frizzandfrillzz , Homan has built an online community of curly-haired folx on the foundation of celebrating and embracing their hair — a topic we discussed in detail over Google Hangouts. "Growing up in the 2000s, I felt like curls weren’t seen as pretty or well-kept, and that you needed to straighten and then curl your hair for it to be okay," Homan shared — while adding with a laugh that, although she's always worn her curly hair natural, "whether it looked great or not is a different story." Years of styling experimentation led to the 2010 launch of her now established YouTube channel — a platform she fills with engaging vlogs spanning from curl tutorials to product reviews . "When I was in my mid-20s, I started to really focus on how to do my curls and spend extra time on them. It was a lot of trial and error. I think [the best thing about being a content creator] is honestly the random DM that you get from somebody saying, 'Thank you so much — ever since following you, I’ve never felt more confident in myself. I’ve never felt so good with my natural hair,'" Homan explained. When tasked with walking us through her own tried-and-true hair rituals, Homan dished on a three-step styling routine that keeps her curls looking defined but bouncy. Keep reading for a full walkthrough, including visuals of her most sworn-by products live in action.