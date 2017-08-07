Never Pay For Shipping Again With This Easy Tip

There's a universal quest no smart shopper would ever deny overlooking: And that's how can one save more money? Whether it's from a promo code, seasonal sale, or newsletter coupon, we're all searching for a way to spend less whenever possible. And by the time you roll around to applying said discount, the last thing you want to face at checkout is a shipping fee. Those pesky mailing costs can make it or break it — whether you didn't meet the minimum for free shipping, or if the standard seven-business day cost is just a hair over the arbitrary amount you're willing to dish out.