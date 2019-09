After a packed holiday season of overdue family gatherings, lit company parties, and more Secret Santa gift exchanges than you can remember, it's natural to feel some type of way as the festivities come to an end. But just because the holidays are nearly over doesn't mean you've got to pack up all of your festive wears and retreat into winter hibernation mode. In fact, we're teaming with our fave bohemian destination, Free People , to ensure your start to the new year is just as cheery.