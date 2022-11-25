Free People is bustling with boho-chic wares. Whether you need a flowy maxi dress, western fringe vest, or some stylish workout wear, FP has the goods to unleash your inner bohemian. And today, you guessed it, we've got our eyes on the retailer's generous Black Friday sale (or as Free People calls it the Feel Good Friday Sale): You can take 50% off select styles from now until 12 A.M. Saturday.
Refinery29 readers are not shy when it comes to Free People — according to our anonymous shopping data, they rave for its unique jumpsuits, cozy cardigans, chunky loafers, and practically any kind of thermal jacket. Fortunately, we spotted a plethora of full-priced best sellers getting the Free People Black Friday 50% off treatment. Take a look-see at our findings, ahead.
