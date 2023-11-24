Window shopping at Free People is a dangerous sport. Hear me out — it’s like a fashion-induced fugue state overcomes your brain; one moment you’re transfixed by a boho-chic gown that looks like it was crafted by fairies, or obsessing over a pair of flared jeans that could easily have been worn by Stevie Nicks circa 1977, and suddenly your bank account is several hundred pounds lighter and your wardrobe considerably fuller. So, when Free People do hold a sale it's a major deal. Especially because they don’t do it very often and, if they do, it tends to rely on a certain spending amount. This is why we were especially excited to hear that they’re officially holding a Black Friday sale: a whole weekend of savings, kicking off with 50% off select items for the big day itself (only on November 24th; the discount is applied automatically to your cart). Then, after this, there's still savings to be made with various deals over Saturday and Sunday, and ending with 40% off for Cyber Monday (November 27th). If they weren’t inanimate objects, our credit cards would be crying with relief right now.
Where to start your shop? We’ve trawled through the whole site to bring you our top picks, including everything Free People does best: classic denim styles, luxe party wear, statement coats and cosy loungewear.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.