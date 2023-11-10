You’re Already Running Out Of Time To Shop Free People’s Biggest Sale

Middle child syndrome can also apply to retailers — specifically, the boho-chic destination Free People. With an outstanding hipster-rebel younger sibling like Urban Outfitters and a sophisticated, chic elder like Anthropologie, it’s easy to get a little lost in the mix. Well, today we are shining some much-deserved light on the palace of freewheeling fashion, because for just 24 hours, the retailer is offering up its biggest and most extensive sale of the entire year — yes, even bigger than Black Friday.
Today only, if you spend £200+ you can get 20% off whatever you fancy; if you spend £400+, you get 25% off. That means £££ off fairy princess style dresses, rock chick cool leather jackets, cowboy boots in every colour of the rainbow, sparkling party wear, and more. Don't miss out before its too late — to get you started, we've rounded up some of our favourite pieces on our own sale shopping lists.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.