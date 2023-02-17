We'll apologize in advance for FRAME's Presidents' Day Sale. There's enough goodness here that you probably won't be able to make it out with just one or two pieces. From now until February 21st, you can enjoy an extra 30% off all sale items — meaning even deeper savings on already discounted stuff. It's your chance to buy those flare jeans you've seen all over TikTok or to get ahead and start on your spring wardrobe with a new dress or two. Just note that as you shop, you won't see that extra 30% off until checkout. All discounts are applied automatically, no discount code required.
So get shopping and start racking up those items because we've uncovered the 30 best styles you need to add to your cart ASAP. Discounted styles include sweaters, jeans, outerwear, dresses, and accessories all waiting to be part of your wardrobe. These items are priced at a cost to be good to be true too (some pieces already have a 59% discount before the additional 30% off), and we bet they won't be available for long. Browse ahead for all the our FRAME Presidents' Day Sale picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.