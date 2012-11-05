Remember sneaking into your mom’s closet as a little kid and trying on all of her high heels, dresses, and jackets in front of the mirror? Well, that’s the same giddy feeling we get whenever we shop Founders & Followers’ trove of well-stocked, ultra-curated wardrobe staples and accessories. From gorgeous, wooden-heeled Rachel Comey kicks to femme Samantha Pleet frocks and Opening Ceremony crossbodies and bucket bags, this e-boutique’s got all of the brands and styes we’re dying to play dress up in. And, now that we can save up to half off everything, we're making some serious room in our closets.
Advertisement